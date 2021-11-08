Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ICAR-IIWM offers SRF, Young Professional positions
employment news

ICAR-IIWM offers SRF, Young Professional positions

ICAR-IIWM will conduct a walk-in interview on November 26 to offer 7 senior research fellowship (SRF) and young professional positions.
ICAR-IIWM offers SRF, Young Professional positions(HT)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICAR-Indian Institute of Water Management (IIWM) will conduct a walk-in interview on November 26 to offer senior research fellowship (SRF) and young professional positions. A total of 7 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment will be contractual and co-terminus with the project as per ICAR project guidelines.

Job details

“The interested candidates are instructed to bring their curriculum vitae with one photograph and self attested photocopy of certificates on the date of Walk-in-interview along with original certificates in support of qualification, age & experience for verification. The candidates are required to report for verification of the certificates etc. between 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM on the date of Interview,” the IIWM has said.

On the nature of the appointment, the IIWM has said, “The services of the appointed candidate will stand terminated automatically after expiry of the project/scheme or completion of period indicated in the selection offer, whichever is earlier. The candidate will not have any right for absorption in IIWM/ICAR.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srf young professional
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Central Silk Board to recruit trainers, training assistants; check eligibility

Odisha: OPSC to recruit 1871 medical officers, check details

ASRB announces to fill 90 research management positions

NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 183 Non Executive posts, details here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP