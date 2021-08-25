ICFRE recruitment: Apply for 48 conservator of forest and other vacancies

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Dehradun has invited applications for the Conservator of Forest and Deputy Conservator of Forest posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the ICFRE at icfre.org.

Candidates have to submit the application through the proper channel to the secretary India Council of Forestry Research and Education. P.O New Forest Dehradun - 248006 ( Uttarakhand ).

The application should reach on or before October 10.

ICFRE recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 vacancies out of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Conservator of Forests and 20 vacancy is for the post of Dy. Conservator of Forests.

ICFRE recruitment 2021 application fee: The candidates have to submit the application fee of ₹500 in the form of a Demand draft in favour of the Account officer payable at Dehradun.

Note: The candidates who have applied for the post of CF/DCF against the advertisement No 32-20/2021-ICFERS need not apply again.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

