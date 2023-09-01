ICG recruitment 2023: Apply for 46 Assistant Commandant posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Sep 01, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is recruiting Assistant Commandants for the 02/2024 batch. Interested candidates can apply online by September 15, 2023.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 15, 2023.

ICG recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies for Assistant Commandant-02/2024.

Vacancy details:

General Duty (GD): 25

Tech: 20

Law: 1

ICG recruitment 2023 application fee: All candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of 250 online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

ICG Asst Commandant posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Next, click on the“Join ICG as Officers (CGCAT)” link

Click on the Assistant Commandant posts 2023 link

Register and log in to apply

Fill up the application form, pay the applicable fee, and submit

Take a printout for future reference

