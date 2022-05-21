Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICMR recruitment 2022: 18 vacancies of Scientist on offer, check details here

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ), has invited applications for Scientist-C vacancies.
ICMR recruitment 2022: 18 vacancies of Scientist on offer, check details here
Published on May 21, 2022 12:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ), has invited applications for Scientist-C vacancies.  The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of online application form is June 5 till 5: 30 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ICMR at recruit.icmr.org.in.

ICMR recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of Scientist-C.

ICMR recruitment 2022 age limit:  The upper age of the candidates should be 40 years.

ICMR recruitment 2022 application fee:  The application fee is 1500. SC/ST/PwD and women candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

ICMR recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses first class post graduate degree from recognized university in Public Health Entomology.  Four years R&D/ teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private institution in the relevant specialization Or Second year post graduate degree with P.h.D from recognized university in Public Health Entomology and Four years R&D/ teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private institution in the relevant specialization.

Direct link to apply here

ICMR recruitment: Know how to apply

 Visit the official website of ICMR at recruit.icmr.org.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Register and proceed with the registration

Upload all the required documents and pat the fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification here

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

