Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / ICSI CS June 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow at icsi.edu

ICSI CS June 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow at icsi.edu

employment news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 05:54 PM IST

ICSI will begin the registration process for CS June 2023 session tomorrow, February 26.

ICSI CS June 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow at icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for CS June 2023 session tomorrow, February 26. Candidates will be able to apply online at icsi.edu. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 25. However, candidates can submit the application form by April 9 with a late fee.

The examination fee is 1200 per module for Executive Programme and for the professional programme.

ICSI CS June 2023 schedule

Start date for enrolmentFeb 26, 2023
Last date of Submission of enrollment form (Without Late Fee)March 25, 2023
Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee)April 9, 2023
Addition of Module (Without Late Fee)March 25, 2023
Addition of Module (With Late Fee)April 9, 2023
Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher QualificationApril 9, 2023
Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher QualificationMay 1, 2023

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

ICSI CS June 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Next, click on the link for ICSI CS June 2023 registration

Login with credentials and complete the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Download the application form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icsi icsi cs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP