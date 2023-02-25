ICSI CS June 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow at icsi.edu
ICSI will begin the registration process for CS June 2023 session tomorrow, February 26.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for CS June 2023 session tomorrow, February 26. Candidates will be able to apply online at icsi.edu. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 25. However, candidates can submit the application form by April 9 with a late fee.
The examination fee is ₹1200 per module for Executive Programme and for the professional programme.
ICSI CS June 2023 schedule
|Start date for enrolment
|Feb 26, 2023
|Last date of Submission of enrollment form (Without Late Fee)
|March 25, 2023
|Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee)
|April 9, 2023
|Addition of Module (Without Late Fee)
|March 25, 2023
|Addition of Module (With Late Fee)
|April 9, 2023
|Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification
|April 9, 2023
|Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification
|May 1, 2023
Candidates can check the detailed notification here
ICSI CS June 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
Next, click on the link for ICSI CS June 2023 registration
Login with credentials and complete the application form
Upload the necessary documents
Pay the application fee
Download the application form and take the print for future reference.