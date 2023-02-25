ICSI CS June 2023: Registration to begin tomorrow at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for CS June 2023 session tomorrow, February 26. Candidates will be able to apply online at icsi.edu. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 25. However, candidates can submit the application form by April 9 with a late fee.

The examination fee is ₹1200 per module for Executive Programme and for the professional programme.

ICSI CS June 2023 schedule

Start date for enrolment Feb 26, 2023 Last date of Submission of enrollment form (Without Late Fee) March 25, 2023 Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee) April 9, 2023 Addition of Module (Without Late Fee) March 25, 2023 Addition of Module (With Late Fee) April 9, 2023 Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification April 9, 2023 Enrollment Services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification May 1, 2023

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

ICSI CS June 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Next, click on the link for ICSI CS June 2023 registration

Login with credentials and complete the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Download the application form and take the print for future reference.