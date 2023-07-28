ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session registration begins at icsi.edu, apply till Oct 15
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online registration process for CSEET November 2023 exams.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the online registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2023 exams. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates can register for the November 2023 CSEET till October 15.
Candidates who have successfully completed the senior secondary (10+2) exam or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the examination. The CSEET November 2023 exam is expected to take place on November 4, 2023.
Direct link to register
ICSI CSEET November 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
Next, click on the Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on CSEET November 2023 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference.