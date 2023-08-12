ICSI recruitment 2023: Apply for CSC Executive posts at www.icsi.edu

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 12:07 PM IST

ICSI starts the application process for the CSC Executive post. The deadline for submission is August 25. Apply at www.icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the application process for the post of CSC Executive today August 12. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.icsi.edu.

“The tenure for the position will be initially for a period of one year. The period of contract may be extended every year up to a maximum period of two more years based on the performance and the requirement” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check the notification and apply

ICSI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of CSC Executives

ICSI recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 31 years.

ICSI recruitment 2023 qualification: The candidate should be a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

ICSI CSC Executive posts recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the career tab

A notification will be displayed on the screen

Click on the apply link mentioned in the notification

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Download the form and take a printout for future reference

