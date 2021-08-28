IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 released on idbibank.in, download link here

IDBI Bank has released IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Executive posts can check the admit card and download it through the official site of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in. The admit card will be available on the official site from August 26 to September 5, 2021.

The examination will be conducted on September 5, 2021. The section that will be included in the question paper is Reasoning, Working English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 150 questions will be asked and the maximum mark is 150. The exam duration is 90 minutes and the question paper will be bilingual- English and Hindi.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of IDBI Bank on idbibank.in.

• Click on Current Opening link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 920 posts in the organization. The Executive's appointment will be on a contract basis. The contract would initially be for one year, but it might be extended for another two years on a year-to-year basis based on a good performance, completion of assigned necessary e-learning certificates, and the availability of vacancies.