IDBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for 600 Junior Assistant Manager posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank has commenced the application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant Manager today, September 15. The application process will end on September 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank Commences Recruitment for Junior Assistant Manager; Apply by Sep 30

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 20, 2023.

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 600 vacancies for Junior Assistant Managers.

IDBI recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years.

IDBI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹1000.

IDBI recruitment 2023 selection fee: The selection process will comprise of Online Test followed by a personal interview of the candidates, who have qualified in the online test. The online test will be objective in nature.

IDBI recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should be graduates from any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government of India.

IDBI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the "Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager through Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF – 2023 - 24"

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.