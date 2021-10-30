Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply for Non Faculty posts on iimj.ac.in

IIM Jammu will recruit candidates for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIM J on iimj.ac.in before the last date. 
IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply for Non Faculty posts on iimj.ac.in
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:57 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Management, Jammu has invited applications from candidates for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIM J on iimj.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 14, 2021. 

Candidates applying for more than one post should fill in separate online applications furnishing full particulars of qualifications, experience, salary drawn, and salary expected along with names of two referees and pay separate application fee. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Web Designer 1 Post 
Accountant 1 Post
Junior Engineer 1 Post
Office Assistant 1 Post
Hostel Supervisor Female 1 Post
Lower Divisional Clerk1 Post
Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

Mere fulfilling of the minimum qualifications and experience will not confer any right to the candidates for being called for interview / written/ skills test or/and for his/her selection.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 590/- as application fees through online payment system, provide transaction reference number and upload payment receipt. There is no application fee for SC/ST/DAP candidates. Application fee will not be refunded or readjusted under any circumstances. No other mode of payment will be accepted.

 

