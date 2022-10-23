Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IISER recruitment 2022: 75 non-teaching positions on offer

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 12:25 PM IST

IISER Bhopal has invited applications for 75 non teaching positions.

IISER recruitment 2022: 75 non-teaching positions on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

IISER Bhopal, has invited applications for 75 non teaching positions. The applications are underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 25. However, candidates can submit the print out of application form along with the detailed documents by October 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iiserb.ac.in.

IISER recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 non teaching vacancies.

IISER recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iiserb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Non teaching tab

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out.

After submission of application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the detailed documents to the following address: Room No 108, First Floor, Plasma Building Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal Bhopal By-Pass Road, Bhauri, Bhopal 462 066 Madhya Pradesh, India Email: "Recruitment Cell" recruitmentcell@iiserb.ac.in.

