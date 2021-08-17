IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Apply for various non-teaching posts by Aug 20

The application process to fill various non-teaching (administrative and technical) posts in the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai ends on August 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT Bhilai at https://www.iitbhilai.ac.in/

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Administrative posts:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8 vacancies of Administrative post out of which 1 vacancy is for Registrar, 5 vacancies are for the post of assistant and 2 vacancies are for the post of junior assistant.

Technical posts:

There is one vacancy each for the post of executive engineer, senior computer engineer, and assistant (technical). Three vacancies are for the post of junior superintendent (technical).

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit for the post of registrar is 57, the age limit for the post of assistant is 32, the age limit for the post of junior assistant is 30, the age limit for the post of junior superintendent (technical) is 35 years, The age limit for executive post and Senior computer engineer is 40 years.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee is ₹100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee should be paid on or before 20.08.2021 at 17:00 hours through SBI-collect. The last date for updating the payment details is August 22.

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIT Bhilai at iitbhilai.ac.in

On the homepage click on the recruitment tab

Fill the application form

Not down application id and reference number

Pay the application fee

Add payment details

This step should be done 36 hours after the generation of the SBI Collect DU reference number

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference