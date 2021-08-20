Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended
employment news

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended

IIT Bhilai has extended the registration date for various non-teaching posts. The last date to apply is till August 30, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:52 AM IST
IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: Registration date for non-teaching posts extended

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bhilai has extended the registration process for various non-teaching posts till August 30, 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for administrative and technical posts can apply through the official site of IIT Bhilai on iitbhilai.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organisation.

The last date for fee payment has also been extended till August 30, 2021 and the last date for adding fee details is till September 1, 2021. An applicant has to apply online using the link given below. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

IIT Bhilai Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IIT Bhilai on iitbhilai.ac.in.

• Click on Administrative and Technical posts link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post along with payment of requisite application fee. Candidates shall have to produce original documents at the time of appearing in Test/ Interview.

iit bhilai sarkari naukri
