IIT BHU Recruitment 2023: Apply for 55 Engineering & other posts at iitbhu.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University has invited applications for Engineering and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT BHU at iitbhu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Registrar: 1 post

Assistant Registrar: 4 posts

Junior Assistant: 15 posts

Superintending Engineer: 1 post

Executive Engineer: 1 post

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts

Junior Engineer: 1 post

Junior Technician: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

For Group A and B posts, other than SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay ₹500/- and SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay ₹250/-. For Group C posts, other than SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay ₹250/- and SC, ST and PD candidates will have to pay ₹100/-. Female candidates are not required to pay any fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT BHU.

