IIT Hyderabad invites applications from graduate engineers, others

IIT Hyderabad has invited applications to recruit project associate, project assistant, and project technicians. Application forms are available on the official website of IIT Hyderabad. The last date for submission of the application form is July 25.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Apply Online

Candidates with ITI in IT Computers or Networking or First class in Diploma in CSE/IT or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering can apply for project technician (networking) post.

Candidates with first class in ITI in Electrician or First class in Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Power Engineering can apply for project technician (electrician) post.

Project Technicians should have 2 years of work experience.

Project Associates should have B.Tech/B.E in CS/IT/EE/ECE streams or MCA/MSc Computers/MSc IT with at least 65% marks and should have working knowledge/experience on Linux system administration and/or data center/HPC management.

Candidates with B.Tech/B.E in CS/IT/EE/ECE streams or MCA/MSc Computers/MSc IT in the years 2020 or 2021 with at least 65% marks can apply for project assistant post.

