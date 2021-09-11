IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr. Technician and other posts
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technician and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IIT Hyderabad on iith.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organization.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Executive Engineer (Electrical)
|1 Post
|Senior Technical Superintendent
|1 Post
|Junior Medical Officer
|1 Post
|Junior Psychological Counsellor
|1 Post
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|2 Posts
|Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|2 Posts
|Technical Superintendent
|7 Posts
|Junior Technician
|8 Posts
|Multi Skill Assistant Gr – l (Electrical)
|1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the complete educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here. Educational qualifications prescribed in this advertisement must have been obtained from a recognized Board/Council/University/Institute.
Other Details
Candidates working under Central / State Govt. / Public Sector Undertakings / Autonomous Bodies/ Universities should produce ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ at the time of interview / written test/ skill test / certificate verification without which the Candidate will not be allowed for interview/ written test/ skill test.