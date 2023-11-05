IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Non-teaching positions

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu has invited applications for Registra, Senior Technical Officer, Laboratory Assistant and other posts. The application process commenced today, November 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iitjammu.ac.in.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies. The detailed vacancies are mentioned on the notification given below.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for Group A posts and ₹500 for Group B and Group C posts. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwD category and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. However, they have to pay a non-refundable amount of ₹200 as a processing fee.

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iitjammu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Jobs

Next, click the apply link for Non-teaching positions

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed vacancy details, and eligibility criteria on the notification.

