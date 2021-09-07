Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Jodhpur invites applications for internship

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has invited applications from Graduates/Post Graduates/Diploma holders for internship. A total of 20 internships, 10 each in administrative and technical departments, are on offer. The deadline for submission of applications is September 24.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has invited applications from Graduates/Post Graduates/Diploma holders for internships.  A total of 20 internships, 10 each in administrative and technical departments, are on offer. The deadline for submission of applications is September 24.

Internship details

“These “Interns” shall be given exposure to various Administrative/Technical – Departments/Divisions/Centers/Schools of various verticals within IITJ and would be expected to learn and supplement the process of working of IITJ through their knowledge in respective areas. Therefore, applications are invited from dynamic, tech-savvy and committed fresh graduates, post graduates and diploma holders to serve as Interns (Administrative/Technical) purely on temporary basis for a period not exceeding two years,” the institute has said.

The duration of the internship is from 6 months to 2 years.

The age of the applicants should not be more than 27 years of age.

The Administrative Interns will be required to do office work in relation to human resource, accounts, purchase, students affairs and academics.

The Technical Interns will be handling various day to day activities in the various departments of the Institute. They would be responsible for handling various equipment for day to day functioning of laboratories

