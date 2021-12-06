Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Kanpur placements: Record 940 offers made, 773 accepted by end of Day 4

IIT Kanpur placement season 2021-22 kick-started virtually on December 1 and out of 940 offers made, 773 were accepted by the end of Day 4.
IIT Kanpur placements 2021-22: The institute attracted top recruiters like Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, and Uber this year(HT file)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IIT Kanpur placement season 2021-22 kick-started virtually on December 1 and out of 940 offers made, 773 were accepted by the end of Day 4. “This was in addition to the 156 pre-placement offers that are already accepted,” the institute said in a statement issued on Monday.  

“In 2020-21, at the end of Day 3, 665 offers were made whereas in 2019-20, 594 offers were made. This shows a significant increase of 32.5% in the number of offers made till Day 3 this year, which is 887,” the release said. 

 “So far, at the end of Day 4, the institute received 47 international offers. This is a big jump of 150% over last year when total of 19 international offers were received. The highest packages so far are USD 274,250 for international and Rs. 1.2 Cr for domestic. In total, 49 offers above Rs. 1 Cr have been received so far," IIT Kanpur said in the media release.

The institute attracted  top recruiters like Axtria, EXL, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Intel, Microsoft, OLA, Rubrik, Samsung, Quadeye, and Uber this year.

Abhay Karandikar, IIT-K Director, said, “IIT Kanpur is known for its academic excellence and as an institute of trust. It is this trust that pulls top global recruiters every year. The new highs we are witnessing so far this year is indicative of the growing trust recruiters are bestowing upon the institute and its students, despite the pandemic-induced challenges. We are confident and hopeful that we would end the remainder of the season on a high as well.”

“Out of 773 placed students, 55% are undergraduates and 45% are postgraduates. 216 companies have completed the recruitment process so far and more are lined up,” the press release further said.

