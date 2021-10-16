Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021 for 95 junior technician, other posts
IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021 for 95 junior technician, other posts

IIT Kanpur has invited applications to fill 95 vacancies. The last date for submission of the forms is November 16. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute.
Published on Oct 16, 2021
New Delhi

IIT Kanpur has invited applications to fill 95 vacancies in junior technician, junior technical superintendent, assistant registrar, Hindi officer, students’ counselor, physical training instructor, junior assistant, driver and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute and the last date for submission of the forms is November 16.

Candidates have to deposit 500 for group A posts and 200 for group B and C posts along with the application forms. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories are exempted from paying application fees. Female candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Deputy Registrar: 3 posts
  • Assistant registrar: 9 posts
  • Hindi officer: 1 post
  • Students’ counselor: 1 post
  • Junior technical superintendent: 12 posts
  • Junior Superintendent: 15 posts
  • Physical training instructor: 4 posts
  • Junior technician: 17 posts
  • Junior assistant: 31 posts
  • Driver: 1 post

Candidates should go through the criteria for educational qualification, age limit and other requirements before applying for the job. The detailed job advertisement is available on the official website of IIT Kanpur.

