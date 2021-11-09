Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Madras Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 posts
employment news

IIT Madras Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 posts

IIT Madras to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Madras on iitm.ac.in.
IIT Madras Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 posts
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Madras on iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 2, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 49 posts in the organization. Only SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates can apply for the posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Ph.D., with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree. Specialization in the appropriate area/branch with consistently good academic record throughout. The age limit of the candidate should be below 35 years of age. Candidates should upload their valid SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS & PwD certificates issued by the appropriate authority in the prescribed format of Government of India, along with the application.

How to Apply 

Candidates can download the application form from the official website and upload the filled up application form along with other necessary documents. 

Detailed Notification Here 

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview round. Outstation candidates called for personal interview will be reimbursed to & fro 2 Tier AC Railway fare or economy class airfare by the shortest route, between the current place of duty / residence within India and Chennai.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit madras sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha: OPSC to recruit 85 Insurance Medical Officers, check details

Eastern Railway to recruit sports persons for Group C posts 

KPSC answer keys 2021 released for accountant, cashier and other post exams

Punjab ETT answer keys 2021 released, here's how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP