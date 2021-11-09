IIT Madras Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 posts

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Madras on iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 49 posts in the organization. Only SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates can apply for the posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Ph.D., with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree. Specialization in the appropriate area/branch with consistently good academic record throughout. The age limit of the candidate should be below 35 years of age. Candidates should upload their valid SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS & PwD certificates issued by the appropriate authority in the prescribed format of Government of India, along with the application.

How to Apply

Candidates can download the application form from the official website and upload the filled up application form along with other necessary documents.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview round. Outstation candidates called for personal interview will be reimbursed to & fro 2 Tier AC Railway fare or economy class airfare by the shortest route, between the current place of duty / residence within India and Chennai.