IMD to recruit for Scientific Assistant post via SSC JE exam, apply till September 22 at ssc.gov.in

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will recruit for the post of Scientific Assistant through the SSC JE examination. Candidates who want to apply for the post can register for the Junior Engineer examination through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC building

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The official notice reads, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) invites the attention of eligible candidates to the vacancies for the post of Scientific Assistant (SA), which have been included in the recruitment process being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through the SSC JE Examination.”

SSC JE Exam 2026: Registration begins for 1748 vacancies, apply at ssc.gov.in

The registration process for SSC JE commenced on September 2 and will end on September 22, 2026. The last date of payment of fee is September 23, 2026. The correction window will open on September 28 and will close on September 30, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II. {{/usCountry}}

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SSC JE Exam 2026: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

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2. Click on apply online link and a new page will open.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ExServicemen are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

The Commission will levy uniform correction charges of ₹200/- for making corrections and resubmitting the modified/ corrected Online Application Form for the first time and ₹ 500/- for making corrections and resubmitting the modified/ corrected Online Application Form for the second time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

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Official Notice Here