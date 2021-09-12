Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In a first, Punjab Police to recruit over 2,600 specialists: DGP

In a first-of-its-kind move by any state police in the country, a recruitment drive will take place in October for appointing 2600 uniformed specialists in the Punjab Police Department.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 02:15 PM IST
In a first-of-its-kind move by any state police in the country, a recruitment drive will take place in October for appointing 2600 uniformed specialists, the Punjab Police Department has said. As of now, the department is conducting exams for selection to various posts like sub-inspectors, constables, and others.

In a tweet, DGP, Punjab Police, Dinkar Gupta has said, “In a truly transformative move, Punjab Police is all set to become the 1st State Police in the country to recruit over 2600 specialists in the Punjab Police. @PunjabPoliceInd, expresses its gratitude to @capt_amarinder, for his visionary leadership & support! @PIBHomeAffairs.”

The details of the posts, including eligibility and selection criteria, will be informed to candidates through the Punjab Police's recruitment portal, as it has been done for other recruitment.

In another related development, the Punjab Police has begun the application process for recruiting experts in areas of Information Technology, Legal Services, Forensic Sciences, Community Support & Counselling, Human Resource Management, and Road Safety and Regulation to Sub Inspectors and Constable posts. The last date for submission of application forms is September 29.

punjab police dgp dinkar gupta punjab
