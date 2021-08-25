Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
INCOIS recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Scientist and other posts

INCOIS recruitment 2021: Apply for post of Project Scientist and Project Scientific Assistant.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST
INCOIS recruitment 2021: Apply for various post Project Scientist and Project Scientific Assistant

The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has invited applications for various posts of Project Scientist and Project Scientific Assistant. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the INCOIS at incois.gov.in.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 22.

INCOIS recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies out of which 7 vacancies are for the position of Project Scientist III, 15 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist II, 40 vacancy is for the post of Project Scientist I, 5 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientific Assistant II and 15 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientific Assistant I.

INCOIS recruitment 2021 age limit: The Upper age limit for the post of Project Scientist III is 45 years, the upper age limit for the post of Project Scientist II is 40 years. The Upper age limit for the post of Project Scientist I and Project Scientific Assistant II is 35 years.

The upper age limit for the post of Project Scientific Assistant I is 28 years.

INCOIS recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection to the post of Project Scientist III, Project Scientist II, Project Scientist I will be through a written test / Interview.

The selection to the post of Project Scientific Assistant II and Project Scientific Assistant I will be through a Written-test only.

INCOIS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of INCOIS at incois.gov.in

On the homepage click on the vacancy tab

Click on the Advt. No. INCOIS/RMT/03/2021

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the detailed notification below

