India Navy recruitment 2021: 1531 vacancies notified, check details here

Indian Navy has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1531posts of Tradesman (Skilled). The application process will begin from the third day of publication notification in employment news. The notification was published in February 19-25 issue of employment news. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the India Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

India Navy recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1531 vacancies out of which 697 vacancies are for the Unreserved category, 141 vacancies are for the EWS category, 385 vacancies are for the OBC category, 215 are for the SC category and 93 are for ST category.

Indian Navy recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage click on the 'Join Navy' tab and then on 'ways to join'

Click on 'civilian' and then on 'Tradesman Skilled'

Fill the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

