Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2357 vacancies in WB circle by Aug 19
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2357 vacancies in WB circle by Aug 19

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 2,357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in West Bengal circle closes on August 19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 02:32 PM IST
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The vacancies are for branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.(HT File)

The vacancies are for branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates of West Bengal can register at appost.in/gdsonline.

Education Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, Mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to 10th standard.

Age limit

As on July 20, 2021, the minimum and maximum age limit for these posts is between 18 to 40 years. There is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

GDS Recruitment: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

