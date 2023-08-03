India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Apply for 30041 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has issued the notification for Gramin Dak Sevak posts and commenced the online application process today, Aug 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 23. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 24 to August 26.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Apply for 30041 posts till August 23

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 30041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 educational qualification 2023: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Candidates should have studied the local language at least up to a secondary standard as a compulsory or elective subject.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹100 as the application fee. However, the following category is exempted from fee payment, all female / trans-woman candidates and all SC/ST candidates.

India Post GDS recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application and take print for future reference.