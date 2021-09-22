India Post GDS recruitment: Application deadline extended for UP, UK circle

India Post has extended the last date for submission of online application, for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts for Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttrakhand (UK) circle, for candidates who have already registered and not submitted final application. Earlier the last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh & Uttarkhand Circles (Cycle III) was September 22. However, now the last date has been extended to September 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of India Post at appost.in.

India Post GDS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4264 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh circle and 581 in the Uttarakhand Circle.

India Post GDS recruitment age limit: The candidate’s age should be between 18 to 40 years.

India Post GDS recruitment application fee: Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS male/Trans-male have to pay ₹100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST, PwD category, and trans women and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

India Post GDS recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post at appost.in

On the homepage follow the given steps to apply

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference