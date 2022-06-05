India Post GDS recruitment: Last date to apply for 38926 Gramik Dak Sevak posts

The application process for the posts of Gramik Dak Sevak in India post will conclude today, June 5. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions as BPM/ABPM/Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

India Post GDS recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for the SC/ST candidates.

India Post GDS recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard with Mathematics and English (studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Direct link to apply here

India Post GDS recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Register and pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Submit the form and take print out