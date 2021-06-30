India Post GDS Recruitment: Last date to apply for Bihar circle posts extended

India Post has extended the last date to fill online application forms for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Bihar circle. The last date to apply for the GDS Bihar circle posts was June 30. However, now the last date has been extended to July 14.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1940 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in Bihar circle.

India Post GDS Age limit: The candidates age should be between 18 to 40 years.

India Post GDS Application fee: Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS male/Trans-male have to pay ₹100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST, PwD category, and trans women and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

To apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak Bihar circle follow the following steps given below

Visit the official website of India Post at http://appost.in/gdsonline/

On the Homepage follow the steps to apply

Register yourself and Key in all the required details

Note down the registration number for future reference

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form upload all the documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

For details check the official notification on the official website of India post at http://appost.in/