India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Managerial posts

India Post Payments Bank will recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB on ippbonline.com.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:44 PM IST
India Post Payments Bank, IPPB has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IPPB on ippbonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 9, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Chief Technology Officer: 1 Post 
  • AGM: 1 Post 
  • Chief Manager: 3 Posts 
  • Senior Manager: 1 Post 
  • Manager: 1 Post 
  • AGM-BSG: 1 Post 
  • GM: 1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test. Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to other category will have to pay 750/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay 150/- as application fees. 

 

