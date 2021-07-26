Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 57 Group C posts in Punjab circle

India Post has invited applications for filling various Group C posts, including postal assistant, sorting assistant, multi tasking staff in Punjab postal circle under sports quota for meritorious sportsperson.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:27 PM IST
India Post has invited applications for filling various posts, including postal assistant, sorting assistant, multi tasking staff in Punjab postal circle under sports quota for meritorious sportsperson.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for the on or before August 18, 2021 through Speed Post/ Registered Post only.

Candidates must read the official notification on the official website at indiapost.in before applying for the posts.

The recruitment drive is to fill 57 vacancies in Punjab postal circle.

Posts: Vacancies

Postal Assistant - 45 posts

Sorting Assistant- 9 posts

Multi-tasking staff- 3 posts

India Post recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For the post of postal assistant and sorting assistant, a candidate should be between 18-27 years old.

For the post of multi-tasking, a candidate should be between 18-25 years old. For more details, check the official notification.

India Post recruitment 2021: Application fee

Applicants have to pay 100 as application fee through e-payment (using challan form) in the name of CPMG PUNJAB CIRCLE at any computerised post office in India.

