India Post Recruitment 2023: Registration for 40889 GDS posts begins

India Post have started the registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 16, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 40889 posts of GDS in the organisation. The edit or correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for India Post Recruitment 2023

India Post Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on registration link and enter the details.

Now click on apply online and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of fees and upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/- for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.

