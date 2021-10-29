India Post Recruitment: Apply for 257 vacancies in Maharashtra Circle

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai has invited online application to fill 257 vacancies under the sports quota. The last date to fill the online application form is November 27. Interested candidates can fill the online application form through the official website India Post Sports Quota Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra circle recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 257 vacancies out of which 93 vacancies are for Postal Assistant,9 vacancies are for Sorting Assistant,113 vacancies are for Postman, and 42 vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff.

Maharashtra circle recruitment vacancy age limit: For the posts of Postman/Mail Guard and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant the candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. The age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 18 to 25 years.

Maharashtra circle recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as application fee. Woman candidates, transgender woman candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempted from payment of application fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra circle recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post Sports Quota at dopsportsrecruitment.in.

On the homepage click on the tab registration tab

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.