India post recruitment: Apply for various vacancies in Rajasthan postal circle

Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India Post has invited applications for filling various posts of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff in Rajasthan postal circle, Jaipur under sports quota for the meritorious sportsperson. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is December 6. However, the last date to deposit the application fee at any computerized post office is November 27.

India post recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies out of which 9 vacancies are for the post of postal assistant, 8 vacancies are for the post of the postman, 5 vacancies are for the post of MTS.

India post recruitment age limit: The maximum and minimum age of candidates for the post of f postal assistant, sorting assistant, the postman should be between 18 to 27. The age limit for the post of MTS is 18 to 27.

India post recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates have to post the application form in the prescribed format along with all attested copies of all the required documents to the following address:

The Assistant Director( Rectt)

O/o the chief Postmaster General

Rajasthan Circle, Sardar Patel Marg,

C- Scheme, Jaipur- 302007

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

 

