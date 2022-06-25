India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 posts, details here

India Post has invited applications from candidates to apply for Staff Car Driver posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation.

The candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 10 standard from a recognised Board or institute. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/ absorption shall be not exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

Detailed Notification here

Where to Apply

Candidates can apply for the post by sending the application form to The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006. For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.