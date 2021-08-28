India Post Telangana circle recruitment : Apply for 55 posts under sports quota

India Post Telangana circle has invited applications for the 55 vacancies under the sports quota. The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of the application is September 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at https://tsposts.in/sportsrecruitment/.

India Post recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman / Mail Guard, and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

India Post recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹200 as application fee through online mode or in any of the Head Post Offices in India for crediting through GDS fee portal specifying “Direct Recruitment of sports quota for Telangana Circle by producing Registration Number.

Woman candidates, transgender woman candidates, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempted from payment of fees.

India Post recruitment selection process: Selection of the candidates will be based on educational and Sports qualification subject to fulfillment of prescribed conditions.

India Post recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post at https://tsposts.in/sportsrecruitment/

Register yourself

Pay the application fee

Fill the application fee

Upload all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference