Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Air Force AFCAT from August 28, admit card soon
employment news

Indian Air Force AFCAT from August 28, admit card soon

Indian Air Force will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on August 28, 29 and 30. The IAF AFCAT admit card will be released after August 9, candidates have been informed in the job notice.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Indian Air Force AFCAT from August 28, admit card soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian Air Force will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) on August 28, 29 and 30. The IAF AFCAT admit card will be released after August 9, candidates have been informed in the job notice. The exam will be held for selection of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Regarding admit card candidates have been informed that, "The e-Admit Card will be sent to the registered email IDs and will also be available at the website www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for all candidates who successfully submitted their online application. No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card."

The AFCAT exam would comprise questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The exam would be of 2 hours duration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iaf afcat
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Police dog stabbed brutally returns to duty, receives toy from the Mayor

Amul dedicates doodle to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Seen it yet?

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP