The registration process for Agniveer Vayu will end on April 4. Candidates who have not applied yet for the IAF recruitment 2023 can apply through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The applicants must have been born between June 26, 2006, and December 26, 2002.

Indian Airforce Agniveervayu application process to end tomorrow, April 4

Indian Air Force has invited applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates. The applictaion process started on March 17. The selection test will be conducted from May 20 onwards. Earlier the last date for the submission of the application form was March 31.

“The last date for submission of application form for Agniveervayu 02/2023 batch has been extended to 04 Apr 23 till 2300 Hrs”

Here' s the direct link to apply

IAF Agniveervayu 02/2023 Application Form: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload the necessary document and pay the application fee.

Verify details and submit the IAF Agniveervayu 2023 application form.

Download and take a print out for future reference.