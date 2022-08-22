Indian army 10+2 TES-48 notification 2022 released, here's how to apply

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for recruitment for Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme-48. Interested candidates can now apply for the entry scheme on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the entry scheme is September 21, 2022.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022 examination are eligible to apply.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 90 vacancies for this entry. On completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

The training will be of 5 years which will include basic military and technical training. A fixed stipend will also be provided to candidates.

Age limit

Candidates must not be below 16 1⁄2 years and above 191⁄2 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates who have passed the 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply.

Candidates must also have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022.

Selection procedure

The selection procedure is of two stages. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and then a medical exam.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted in October 2022.

How to apply

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “apply online”

Apply for the TES-48 entry scheme

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes