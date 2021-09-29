Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army JAG entry scheme registration begins today
Indian Army JAG entry scheme registration begins today

Indian Army JAG entry scheme registration begins today at 3 pm. “Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female LAW GRADUATES for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch,” the Indian Army has said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Indian Army would commence the registration process of JAG entry scheme, today, September 29, for which law graduates are eligible. The registration portal would open at 3 pm at joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

“Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female LAW GRADUATES for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch,” the Indian Army has said.

A total of 7 vacancies will be filled.

Candidates must have minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India, the Indian Army has said.

The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 27 years as on 01 Jan 2022.

“Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 04 years,” the Indian Army has said.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on official website of Directorate General of Recruiting i.e, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II.

After selection candidates have to undergo training for 49 weeks at OTA, Chennai.

