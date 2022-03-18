Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Cook and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on indianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation.

Candidates will forward applications properly sealed in an envelope to the address mentioned against the post applied for through ordinary post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Cook: 9 Posts

Tailor: 1 Post

Barber: 1 Post

Range Chowkidar: 1 Post

Safaiwala: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification given in<strong> Detailed Notification here</strong>. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age for unreserved category, 18 to 28 years of age for OBC category and 18 to 30 years of age for SC/ST category.

Where to apply

Candidates should send the filled up application form to The Commandant, GRENADIERS Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (MP) PIN – 482001 before last date to apply. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Army.

