Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts
employment news

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts

Indian Army will recruit candidates for Cook and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on indianarmy.nic.in.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts(ANI)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Cook and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on indianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organisation. 

Candidates will forward applications properly sealed in an envelope to the address mentioned against the post applied for through ordinary post. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Cook: 9 Posts
  • Tailor: 1 Post
  • Barber: 1 Post
  • Range Chowkidar: 1 Post
  • Safaiwala: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification given in&lt;strong&gt; Detailed Notification here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age for unreserved category, 18 to 28 years of age for OBC category and 18 to 30 years of age for SC/ST category. 

Where to apply 

Candidates should send the filled up application form to The Commandant, GRENADIERS Regimental Centre, Jabalpur (MP) PIN – 482001 before last date to apply. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Army. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri indian army
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP