Indian Army to hold recruitment rally at Secunderabad from Nov 29

Published on Nov 08, 2021 02:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at ABC Track, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from 29 November 2021 to 30 January 2022 for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) & Sol Clk/SKT (AOC ward only) category, as per an official statement. 

“The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the month w.e.f Nov 2021 to Jan 2022. Commandant AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement adds.

The minimum educational qualification required for soldier general duty and soldier tradesman (class 10) is class 10 pass with 33% in each subject. For soldier general duty candidates should have obtained 45% in aggregate. For other posts class 12 pass is required. For Sol Tech (AE) 10+2/Intermediate pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. For Sol Clk/SKT post, 10+2/Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and min 50% in each subject and securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book keeping in class 12th is  mandatory.

Outstanding sportsmen (open category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 0800hrs hrs on 26 November for sports trial.

