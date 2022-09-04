Indian Coast Guard to recruit 300 Navik and Yantrik Posts, apply from Sept 8

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from male candidates for the 300 Navik and Yantrik posts. The application process will commence from September 8 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 22.Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vacancy details:

Navik (General Duty): 225

Navik (Domestic Branch): 40

Yantrik (Mechnical): 16

Yantrik ( Electrical): 10

Yantrik ( Electronics): 9

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years. The candidates should be born between May 1 2002 to May 5 2005.

Selection Process:

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON