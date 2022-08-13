Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Coast Guard to recruit 71 Asst Commandant posts, registration from Aug 17

Indian Coast Guard to recruit 71 Asst Commandant posts, registration from Aug 17

employment news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Indian Coast Guard will recruit candidates for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply from August 17 onwards.
Indian Coast Guard to recruit 71 Asst Commandant posts, registration from Aug 17
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin from August 17 and will end on September 7, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • General Duty (GD)/ CPL (SSA): 50 Posts
  • Tech (Engg)/ Tech (Elect): 20 Posts
  • Law: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

RELATED STORIES

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 250/- which has to be paid through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP