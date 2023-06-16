Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins on June 26 for 35 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications for Agniveer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organization.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins on June 26 (MINT_PRINT)

The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 2, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 26, 2023

Closing date of application: July 2, 2023

Merit list release date: October 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The candidate should have born between November 1, 2002 to April 30, 2006. Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in IN.

Selection Process

Selection of recruits is based on the order of merit on their performance in Preliminary Screening Test and Final Screening Test. Preliminary screening also involves physical standards and qualifying in it is mandatory. A merit list will be prepared from all the candidates who qualify in Final Screening in all respects depending upon vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Navy.

