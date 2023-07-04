Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit cards out on agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: The Indian Navy has issued admit cards for the written examination of the Agniveer SSR and MR 02/2023 recruitment drive. Candidates who will appear in the computer based test can now go to agniveernavy.cdac.in and download their admit cards. The direct link has been given below.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit cards released on agniveernavy.cdac.in

As per the schedule released previously, the INET computer based test will take place from July 8 to 11, 2023.

Exam centre address will be issued 72 hours before the examination.

Indian Navy Agniveer admit card 2023 download link

How to download Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit card

Go to agniveerarmy.cdac.in. Now, go to the admit card download tab. Enter your credentials and login. Download the admit card.

For further information, candidates can check the official website of Navy Agniveer recruitment.