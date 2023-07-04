Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit cards out on agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit cards out on agniveernavy.cdac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 12:45 PM IST

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download INET admit cards from agniveernavy.cdac.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: The Indian Navy has issued admit cards for the written examination of the Agniveer SSR and MR 02/2023 recruitment drive. Candidates who will appear in the computer based test can now go to agniveernavy.cdac.in and download their admit cards. The direct link has been given below.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit cards released on agniveernavy.cdac.in (Photo: PIB/For representation)(MINT_PRINT)

As per the schedule released previously, the INET computer based test will take place from July 8 to 11, 2023.

Exam centre address will be issued 72 hours before the examination.

Indian Navy Agniveer admit card 2023 download link

How to download Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR 02/2023 admit card

  1. Go to agniveerarmy.cdac.in.
  2. Now, go to the admit card download tab.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Download the admit card.

For further information, candidates can check the official website of Navy Agniveer recruitment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
indian navy admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP