Indian Navy invites applications for trade apprenticeship at DAS, Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy has invited applications from ITI qualified candidates for Apprenticeship Training. The deadline for submission of the forms is December 5.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Navy has invited applications from ITI qualified candidates for Apprenticeship Training for a period of One Year at the Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam, for the Training Year 2022-23 batch in accordance with Apprentices Act 1961, Apprentices (amendment) Act 2014 and Apprentices (amendment) Rules 2019. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is December 5.

“Apprentice Profile, two original hall tickets and all relevant documents along with check-off list placed at Part - III of Annexure - I of this Advertisement indicating status of enclosed documents are required to be forwarded to “The Officer-in-Charge (for Apprenticeship), Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, VM Naval Base S.O., P.O., Visakhapatnam - 530 014, Andhra Pradesh” by Post so as to reach at DAS(V) by 14 Dec 2021. This would be considered as the off-line application for the purpose of enrolment,” the job notice reads.

A total of 275 vacancies will be filled in electrician, electronics mechanic, fitter, instrument mechanic, machinist, painter, R and A/C mechanic, welder, carpenter, foundryman, mechanic, sheet metal worker and pipe fitter trades.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be held on January 27, 2022 and the result will be declared on January 29, 2022. The interview will be held on January 31, February 1-3.

The training will commence on April 1, 2022.

