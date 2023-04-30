Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Apply for short service commission officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has applications for Short Service Commission officers posts. The applictaion process started on April 29 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 14. Eligible candidates can apply online for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Executive Branch, Education Branch, and Technical Branch of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Apply for short service commission officer posts(source: MEA)

This recruitment drive will fill up 242 vacancies of which 150 vacancies are for the Executive Branch, 12 vacancies are for the Education Branch, and 80 vacancies are for the Technical Branch.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates who have graduated/post-graduated or are in the final year with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA/System from such foreign university/ college/ institution.

Selection process:

Shortlisting of applications will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. For more details, candidates can check the notification given below.

How to apply:

Candidates are to register and fill out applications on the Indian Navy website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Read the detailed Notification below:

