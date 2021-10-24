Indian Navy Sailor (MR) recruitment begins on October 29

The Indian Navy will begin the registration process for enrolment as sailors for matric recruit for course commencing from April 2022. The registration process will begin on October 29 and the last date for registration will be November 2. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Indian Navy.

“Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates for enrolment as sailors for MR for 300 vacancies in the April 2022 batch. The vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. For the total of 300 vacancies, approximately 1500 candidates will be called for written exam and physical fitness test. The cut-off marks for appearing in written exam may vary from state to state,” the Indian Navy has said in the job notification which is available in the current edition (October 23-October 29) of the Employment News.

The official job notification is not available on the website yet. The official website of Indian Navy recruitment is www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Class 10 pass candidates born between April 1, 2002 and March 31, 2005 are eligible for this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected as chef, steward, and hygienist.

On the selection process, the Indian Navy has said, “due to COVID-19 pandemic, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein approximately 1,500 candidates will be called up for written exam and physical fitness test. The shortlisting of the candidates for written exam and the physical fitness test will be undertaken on the basis of the percentage of qualifying examination (class 10). The cut-off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state wise manner.”